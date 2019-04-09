SAHRC ‘disappointed’ after being left out of Alex, Makhura meeting

Chairperson for the commission in Gauteng Buang Jones said he was told there was no meeting by David Makhura's spokesperson Castro Ngobese.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says being barred from Tuesday's meeting between Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the Alexandra shut down committee shows disregard for the Chapter 9 institution.

Chairperson for the commission in Gauteng Buang Jones said he was told there was no meeting by the premier's spokesperson Castro Ngobese.

Makhura was handed a memorandum of demands by the committee on Tuesday morning which he promised to brief President Cyril Ramaphosa on ahead of his visit to Alexandra on Thursday.

Jones said what happened on Tuesday goes against what Makhura promised at a meeting in March.

“He had a private meeting with the HRC and assured us they will work with us. They respect our independence and they will corporate with our investigation. So, we’re very disappointed that we were denied this opportunity to be part of the meeting.”

All the issues raised by the community of Alexandra have to be dealt with very decisively. I will discuss all issues with the departments concerned as well as brief President @CyrilRamaphosa on these matters ahead of his visit on Thursday. — David Makhura (@David_Makhura) April 9, 2019

Meanwhile, the Alexandra shut down commitee said it would continue its peaceful protest until President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the area on Thursday.

Committee spokesperson Bobby Solomons said: “We’ll deliberate with our community members going forward. We’ll be going back to the community and updating them on the visit from the premier and take it from there.”

He said Mayor Herman Mashaba's upcoming visit to the area this week was pointless.

“It’s pointless for the mayor to say he’ll visit us now when we’ve been calling him all along; so he failed generally and showed that he doesn’t care about the people of Alex. So, why come now?”