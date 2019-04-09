SACA: Players' unions not consulted over CSA move to ditch franchise system

The decision to move to the provincial system is related to CSA’s new austerity measures, which has seen the body revise its four-year loss from R654 million to R350 million.

CAPE TOWN - Chief executive of the South African Cricketers Associations (SACA), Tony Irish, told EWN Sport that Cricket South Africa (CSA) has not consulted the players' unions regarding their decision to collapse the current domestic franchise system and reintroduce the old provincial system from next year consisting of 12 teams and eventually moving to 14.

SACA and CSA have had their run-ins in the past, most notably over the revenue sharing model that CSA wanted to introduce but the two organisations eventually found common ground.

Limpopo and Mpumalanga were recently accepted as full members but will only be competition ready in 2022.

While Irish is not against the decision, he feels that the players' unions should be consulted considering the number of elements involved in such a seismic shift in domestic cricket.

“I’m not saying I’m not for it, I'm saying there's a lot of detail to that restructuring. There's also the financial position. CSA has financial challenges and everyone knows that. They're forecasting a deficit over the four-year period; we've asked several questions and information relating to that and we haven't been provided with it.

“On the restructuring itself, we haven't been properly consulted over the restructuring. There may be some positives and there may be a lot of negatives.”

There could be trouble for CSA as Irish states the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the parties last year requires the green light from SACA.

“We have an MOU in place at the moment with CSA, a four-year MoU, if there is going to be any restructuring then there would have to be changes to that agreement and we would have to agree to those changes."

Irish and SACA are desperate for more information and detail considering the semi-professional system would collapse as well.

"To say we're just going to move to 12 provinces, there's a lot of detail about how that happens. Does that mean that there is a loss of player contracts because what they're actually doing is they are merging the provincial system and the franchise system? So, what are the implications of that?

"Do they use the same number of players or less players? Are all players going to lose jobs? Are players going to earn less? There are many questions which determine whether this can be successfully done or not before you actually make the decision, and those are things that they should have been speaking to us about."

Irish also says that CSA’s precarious financial position requires informed decision making from all stakeholders. Last year, CSA forecasted a R650 million loss over four years but have revised that figure to R350 million.

“Whether it's the right decision or not actually depends on a number of the questions that we have around that, including whether it's necessary to do this financially. The financial position is critical to this. What's it going to cost? Is it going to be a cost saving or is it actually going to cost CSA more money because that's a critical question given that they're already budgeting for a heavy loss over the four years.”