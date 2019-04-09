View all in Latest
'SA will always be home': Princess Charlene to raise funds for hometown charity

The princess, who is also a former South African Olympic swimmer, says Africa will always be her home.

FILE: Princess Charlene of Monaco teaching children first aid and CPR in Daveyton, Johannesburg. Picture: Eric Mathon/Palais Princier
FILE: Princess Charlene of Monaco teaching children first aid and CPR in Daveyton, Johannesburg. Picture: Eric Mathon/Palais Princier
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Charlene, Princess of Monaco, is in the country and says she plans to raise funds for disadvantaged children in her hometown of Benoni.

The Turffontein Racecourse is due to host the Royal Race Day on Saturday and two schools in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, will receive donations.

The princess, who is also a former South African Olympic swimmer, says she believes charity begins at home.

“Africa, South Africa will always be my home. Obviously, I wanted to give back to communities. I thought a way of giving back was to teach children in disadvantaged communities certain skills, lifesaving skills and sustainability,” said the princess.

