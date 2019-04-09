Rob Davies: DTI monitoring Brexit developments

Speaking on the 'Karima Brown Show' on Monday night, Trade and Industries Minister Rob Davies said that should the UK leave without a deal, trade rules would still be applicable, affecting products like the automotive industry.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade and Industries Minister Rob Davies says that his department is closely monitoring Brexit developments as the European Union (EU) remains the country's biggest trading partner.

Britain was scheduled to leave the EU last week already, however, United Kingdom (UK) lawmakers clashed with Prime Minister Theresa May over her deal with the rest of the bloc.

May now wants the country's departure from the EU to be postponed to June.

Speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Monday night, Davies said that should the UK leave without a deal, trade rules would still be applicable, affecting sectors like the automotive industry.

“They have until the end of 2020 to negotiate an agreement with the European Union during which time all the agreements of the European Union has with third parties, including ourselves.”