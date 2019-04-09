Rob Davies: DTI monitoring Brexit developments
Speaking on the 'Karima Brown Show' on Monday night, Trade and Industries Minister Rob Davies said that should the UK leave without a deal, trade rules would still be applicable, affecting products like the automotive industry.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade and Industries Minister Rob Davies says that his department is closely monitoring Brexit developments as the European Union (EU) remains the country's biggest trading partner.
Britain was scheduled to leave the EU last week already, however, United Kingdom (UK) lawmakers clashed with Prime Minister Theresa May over her deal with the rest of the bloc.
May now wants the country's departure from the EU to be postponed to June.
Speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Monday night, Davies said that should the UK leave without a deal, trade rules would still be applicable, affecting sectors like the automotive industry.
“They have until the end of 2020 to negotiate an agreement with the European Union during which time all the agreements of the European Union has with third parties, including ourselves.”
Popular in Business
-
Govt urged to give clarity on Eskom’s R69bn bailout
-
Gordhan: State capture has caused massive damage to SOEs, economy
-
PIC inquiry to hear both sides when JSE testifies on Survé listing claims
-
Rand retreats from 5-week high
-
28 Nedbank employees arrested for defrauding bank of millions in Zim
-
#RandReport: Rand weakens slightly, resources lift stocks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.