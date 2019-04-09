R500k Bosasa donation to Ramaphosa receiving highest priority - Mkhwebane
PRETORIA - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has told him the investigation into the R500,000 Bosasa donation to President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be completed anytime soon, but he's been assured it is receiving the highest priority.
Maimane met with advocate Mkhwebane at her offices in Pretoria on Tuesday for an update on the probe on the complaint he lodged in November last year.
Controversial facilities managing company Bosasa made a donation towards the president's campaign.
Ramaphosa initially told Parliament the funds were for his son, but then made a submission where he conceded the money was paid towards his campaign.
Maimane says Mkhwebane has assured him of several things related to the Bosasa donation probe.
“That this matter is receiving the highest attention possible and that it will not be possible in the short term to complete to the investigation because, as it’s been happening now, there are layers and layers of issues that are emerging as various role players are coming on board.”
While he had asked Mkhwebane to complete the investigation before election day, which is just a month away, he’s accepted that it will take longer.
Maimane called on president Ramaphosa to come clean at the state capture commission of inquiry.
