Police hunt gunmen after man killed outside Bryanston complex

JOHANNESBURG - A man was gunned down in Bryanston on Tuesday in what appeared to have been a hit.

It’s understood two armed criminals opened fire on the victim with assault rifles at the Highbury residential complex in Anslow Lane.

Gauteng police are searching for the gunmen.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said: “The suspects fled the scene in a black BMW. The getaway car was later discovered burned about 5 km away from the crime scene and the motive for the murder is unknown at this stage.”