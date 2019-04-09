View all in Latest
Nedbank Cup final heads to Moses Mabhida Stadium

The Moses Mabhida Stadium will host yet another cup final while the PSL Awards will also head to Durban the day after the final on 19 April.

The Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Picture: Supplied
The Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The final of the Nedbank Cup will be played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 18 May 2019.

Chairman of the Premier Soccer League Dr Irvin Khoza said that the board executive had discussed at length with the sponsors Nedbank on where to take the final, with Nedbank preferring to take it to Bloemfontein but due to matters beyond the PSL's control, they couldn't secure the venue in time.

The Moses Mabhida Stadium will host yet another cup final while the PSL Awards will also head to Durban the day after the final on the 19 May.

Kaizer Chiefs will battle it out for a place in the final when they play Chippa United while Golden Arrows will also be hoping to book their place when they play NFD side TS Galaxy.

