Naamsa: Sophisticated syndicate using dummy keys to access vehicles
702 host Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mike Mabasa, executive director of Naamsa, about how widespread the problem of car theft using dummy electronic keys is in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) says that there is a sophisticated syndicate targeting South African motorists and gaining access to vehicles with dummy keys.
This emerged after some Ford drivers in Johannesburg raised the issue after falling victim to this method of crime.
Some drivers have claimed that the issues was specifically related to Ford vehicles.
In an attempt to find out if this was indeed the case, 702 host Bongani Bingwa attempted to get comment from Ford but the automaker sent a response saying that the issue is not unique to their brand and that it is a nationwide problem.
“At Ford, our customers’ safety and security are of utmost importance to us, which is why we take vehicle security seriously and invest heavily in security solutions to deter theft,” Ford said in a statement.
Bingwa also spoke to Mike Mabasa, executive director of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), about how widespread the problem of car theft using dummy electronic keys is in South Africa.
Mabasa said it was true that the issue is not necessarily confined to Ford vehicles, adding that vehicle theft and hijacking continue to be a major challenge in South Africa.
He added that there are a lot of scams in the market and that the one that’s been mentioned is one of many other initiatives by criminals that the association is aware of and that they're interacting with manufacturers to make sure that they are in a position to strengthen the industry.
Mabasa said that police have dealt with several cases related to Ford incidents.
He said that other brands, such as VW, are also targeted and it also depends on which areas one is looking at.
“It’s a syndicate operation because these are not your ordinary thieves. It is people who are sophisticated, who understand how vehicles operate and many of whom have inside information on some of the vehicle tracking devices and they know how these particular devices operate and are structured,” Mabasa said.
For more information listen to the audio.
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Farce About Ace
-
Did Gaddafi leave his millions with Zuma?
-
Alex residents: We'll intensify protest until our cries are heard
-
Gordhan: ANC leaders linked to state capture must deal with claims on their own
-
Mpumalanga farmer (70) shot during home invasion
-
McBride, Booysen implicated about 100 in state capture, inquiry told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.