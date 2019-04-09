Mpumalanga farmer (70) shot during home invasion

CARTOON: Farce About Ace
JOHANNESBURG - A Mpumalanga farmer has been shot and wounded during a home invasion.
The 70-year-old man sustained four gunshot wounds to his chest, arm and leg during Monday night's attack.
Netcare's 911's Shawn Herbst said paramedics were called to the scene.
“The patient was assessed on the scene by life support paramedics and was found to be in a critical condition due to the seriousness of the injuries and our specialised helicopter ambulance was called to the scene to get the man to hospital.”
