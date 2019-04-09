Mpumalanga farmer (70) shot during home invasion

The 70-year-old man -sustained four gunshot wounds to his chest, arm and leg during Monday night's attack.

JOHANNESBURG - A Mpumalanga farmer has been shot and wounded during a home invasion.

Netcare's 911's Shawn Herbst said paramedics were called to the scene.

“The patient was assessed on the scene by life support paramedics and was found to be in a critical condition due to the seriousness of the injuries and our specialised helicopter ambulance was called to the scene to get the man to hospital.”