Motshekga: More must be done to support educators to avoid absenteeism

-
Alex residents threaten to turn violent if Joburg Mayor Mashaba visits areaLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC has moved with speed to address corruption, including our ownPolitics
-
Naamsa: Sophisticated syndicate using dummy keys to access vehiclesLocal
-
Motshekga: More must be done to support educators to avoid absenteeismLocal
-
Ramaphosa to visit Prasa as agency test runs new trains in CTLocal
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
Alex residents threaten to turn violent if Joburg Mayor Mashaba visits areaLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC has moved with speed to address corruption, including our ownPolitics
-
Naamsa: Sophisticated syndicate using dummy keys to access vehiclesLocal
-
Motshekga: More must be done to support educators to avoid absenteeismLocal
-
Ramaphosa to visit Prasa as agency test runs new trains in CTLocal
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
Popular Topics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
Mbalula: ANC has moved with speed to address corruption, including our ownPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: IEC briefing on objections to candidates on party listsPolitics
-
IEC makes arrangements for Muslim voters ahead of electionsLocal
-
Special votes for Muslims welcomed as election falls on RamadanLocal
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
-
Free State residents pin hopes on Ramaphosa bringing change to ANCPolitics
-
Mabuza expects huge ANC turnout at polls in MpumalangaPolitics
-
Motsoeneng: ACM must be covered equally like all other political partiesPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
Mbalula: ANC has moved with speed to address corruption, including our ownPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: IEC briefing on objections to candidates on party listsPolitics
-
Gordhan: ANC leaders linked to state capture must deal with claims on their ownPolitics
-
Alex residents vow to continue with protest until Ramaphosa, Makhura comeLocal
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
-
Why Sundowns' Champions League triumph is a great SA sporting momentOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa to visit Prasa as agency test runs new trains in CTLocal
-
Google drone deliveries cleared for take-off in AustraliaBusiness
-
Twitter's Jack Dorsey paid R19 in 2018Business
-
Rob Davies: DTI monitoring Brexit developmentsBusiness
-
Govt urged to give clarity on Eskom’s R69bn bailoutBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand weakens slightly, resources lift stocksBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Duchess Meghan’s baby to test royal appetite for reformLifestyle
-
Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in US college admissions scandalWorld
-
‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack pleads guilty in sex cult caseLifestyle
-
AMC greenlights third series in ‘The Walking Dead’ universeLifestyle
-
Jackson biographer says 'Leaving Neverland' discrepancy changes film's narrativeLifestyle
-
R1,000 fine or jail time for Babes Wodumo, sister - NPALifestyle
-
Chris Hemsworth would love to play James BondLifestyle
-
Virgin territory: study shows sexual inexperience rising in JapanLifestyle
-
Striking a balance: Workplace yoga can indeed lower employee stressLifestyle
-
Ronaldo's return vital to Juventus' Champions League successSport
-
SACA: Players' unions not consulted over CSA move to ditch franchise systemSport
-
Le Clos, Gallagher shine at SA Aquatic ChampionshipsSport
-
Inspired Hazard double hands Chelsea win over West HamSport
-
Solskjaer faces up to reality as Barcelona roll into townSport
-
Newcastle's Lejeune out for season with serious knee injurySport
Popular Topics
-
'Who are you?' - Alex residents refuse to be addressed by city managerLocal
-
Did Gaddafi leave his millions with Zuma?Local
-
Gordhan: 'It's still the ANC that has the best prospects to offer'Politics
-
BLF manifesto launch: ‘Kim Jong-un sent me a suit’ - Andile MgxitamaPolitics
-
I would say he was brave - Brother of deceased Caledon protesterLocal
-
'I did my best to serve my nation': Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Eskom spokespersonLocal
-
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to doPolitics
-
Ramaphosa on state capture: Where wrong has been done, it must be acted againstPolitics
-
'I broke ranks with my president': Ramaphosa’s toughest leadership momentPolitics
CARTOON: Farce About Ace
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 10°C
Motshekga: More must be done to support educators to avoid absenteeism
On Monday, Motshekga released the 2017 school monitoring survey which found the number of teachers who are absent from school on a daily basis has increased from 8% to 10%.
JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of the recent rise in teacher absenteeism in the country, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says more needs to be done to support educators.
On Monday, Motshekga released the 2017 School Monitoring Survey which found that the number of teachers who are absent from school on a daily basis has increased from 8% to 10%.
The last time a similar survey was conducted was in 2011.
There's been an increase in teacher absenteeism in recent years and the problem has now been reflected in the latest survey.
Motshekga has raised serious concerns over what she's called a leave of absence phenomenon, saying that more needs to be done to support teachers in the country.
On a positive note, the survey has found that more pupils in poor and rural schools have access to libraries compared to 2011 and that great strides have been made to ensure that children have textbooks at schools.
Motshekga said that her department has also increased the number of classrooms and new schools built across the country over the past 18 years.
Timeline
-
SA teacher absenteeism increases from 8 to 10% - 2017 survey18 hours ago
-
Motshekga: Edu dept should focus on teaching, not infrastructure procurement37 days ago
-
Moving ECD to Basic Education Dept was a necessary move, says Motshekga60 days ago
-
Motshekga 'concerned' about SA's literacy rate78 days ago
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Farce About Aceone hour ago
-
Did Gaddafi leave his millions with Zuma?15 hours ago
-
Alex residents: We'll intensify protest until our cries are heard3 hours ago
-
Gordhan: ANC leaders linked to state capture must deal with claims on their own4 hours ago
-
Mpumalanga farmer (70) shot during home invasionone hour ago
-
McBride, Booysen implicated about 100 in state capture, inquiry told3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.