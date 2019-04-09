View all in Latest
Motshekga: More must be done to support educators to avoid absenteeism

On Monday, Motshekga released the 2017 school monitoring survey which found the number of teachers who are absent from school on a daily basis has increased from 8% to 10%.

FILE: Basic Education Minister Motshekga addressing the launch the Sanitation Appropriate for Education Initiative at the Sheraton Hotel, Pretoria. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of the recent rise in teacher absenteeism in the country, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says more needs to be done to support educators.

On Monday, Motshekga released the 2017 School Monitoring Survey which found that the number of teachers who are absent from school on a daily basis has increased from 8% to 10%.

The last time a similar survey was conducted was in 2011.

There's been an increase in teacher absenteeism in recent years and the problem has now been reflected in the latest survey.

Motshekga has raised serious concerns over what she's called a leave of absence phenomenon, saying that more needs to be done to support teachers in the country.

On a positive note, the survey has found that more pupils in poor and rural schools have access to libraries compared to 2011 and that great strides have been made to ensure that children have textbooks at schools.

Motshekga said that her department has also increased the number of classrooms and new schools built across the country over the past 18 years.

