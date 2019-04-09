Michael Sun says his family ‘deeply angered’ by racial slurs directed at him
Sun said his family was still in shock after racial slurs were hurled at him by angry residents of Alexandra who were demanding to be addressed by Mayor Herman Mashaba.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun says his family is still battling to deal with the racial attacks he faced in Alexandra last week.
Speaking on the sidelines of an update in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Sun said he was trying not to allow the attacks to get in the way of him doing his work.
“My family gets to see that and the people I know, and they are not only hurt but they are also deeply angered. I want to put the focus on service delivery,” he said.
WATCH: My skin colour is my only offence, says Michael Sun after Alex visit
