Don't fear land reform, Ramaphosa tells farmers in WCPolitics
Saudi tourist falls, drowns in Nile while taking selfieLifestyle
Case against suspect in murder of toddler Orderick Lucas postponedLocal
WC better off since launch of anti-gang unit, Operation Thunder - CeleLocal
'SA will always be home': Princess Charlene to raise funds for hometown charityLifestyle
Union vows to continue fight over Copyright Amendment Bill for musiciansLifestyle
Mcebo Dlamini’s public violence case postponed again
Dlamini faces charges of public violence, theft, assault, and malicious damage to property.
JOHANNESBURG - Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini on Tuesday appeared briefly at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.
Dlamini faces charges of public violence, theft, assault, and malicious damage to property.
The former Wits SRC president was arrested and charged during Wits Fees Must Fall protests in 2016.
Dlamini has been in an out of court ever since after he was arrested following the emergence of a photograph depicting him with a helmet and a shield belonging to a security guard.
The pictured surfaced during the Fees Must Fall campaign.
Dlamini’s case was again rolled over to 6 June.
This time the case was postponed to allow for its presentation to the new director of public prosecutions
