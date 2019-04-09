McBride, Booysen implicated about 100 in state capture, inquiry told

Former Ipid head Robert McBride was scheduled to start testifying on Monday but the session was postponed because the notices to implicated parties have not been sent out.

PRETORIA - The Zondo commission of inquiry has heard that between Robert McBride and Johan Booysen they have implicated about 100 people in state capture.

The former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head was scheduled to start testifying on Monday, and the former head of the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks on Thursday but the session has been postponed because the notices to implicated parties have not been sent out.

The commission has moved onto its next stage of evidence and will now deal with the capture of the criminal justice system.

Evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius explained that the delay in calling the next set of witnesses was caused by the requirement to inform parties that they have been implicated in a witness’s evidence.

“In summary, for a witness to be called, a notice of the nature and extent of the evidence is given to the implicated person. The person has 14 days to make application to give evidence, call a witness or cross-exam the witness concerned.”

He says with McBride and Booysen, preparing the notices has proved to be a mammoth task.

“Logistically, the administrative team in the commission's office is dealing with approximately 100 notices for both witnesses, so the backlog is, perhaps, inevitable.”

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo expressed his unhappiness at the delay but granted the adjournment.

