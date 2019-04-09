Mbalula: ANC has moved with speed to address corruption, including our own
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula says that South Africans should still vote for the party because it has done imperative work in stabilising the economy and many government sectors and departments.
Citizens are set to head for the polls on 8 May for the national elections.
Speaking on Talk Radio 702 on Tuesday, he said that the party has brought stability in many state organs, including the South African Police Service and in the National Prosecuting Authority.
“We have moved with speed in addressing issues of corruption, which includes our own.”
He says they have also moved with speed in ensuring that the country’s economy rapidly grows to create employment.
“We have seen 85,000 jobs created in the last quarter.”
On state-owned entities that are in shambles, including Eskom, Mbalula said that the party has made strides in bringing stability to the power utility, although he admits that more work still needs to be done.
Treasury announced that Eskom would be allocated R23 billion a year over the next three years to assist in its financial woes.
While there is uncertainty as to when Eskom’s power crisis will be resolved, Mbalula said that there are other positives that South Africans should focus on, such as the improvement in the quality of education, social security and in the livelihood of South Africans.
Listen to the audio above for more.
