Mashaba to launch probe into Alexandra renewal project
The R1.3 billion project was aimed at addressing urbanisation and housing challenges in Alexandra.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says it will launch a probe to determine what happened to the money that was set aside for Alexandra renewal project.
The project was launched in 2001 by former President Thabo Mbeki.
The multimillion-rand project was aimed at addressing urbanisation and housing challenges in the area.
The estimated budget for the programme was R1.3 billion.
Alexandra has been in the news following last week's shut down and Monday’s protest action in the streets of Sandton, with residents are demanding better service.
Mayor Herman Mashaba’s spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka said: “The mayor committed to launching an investigation which would ultimately look into the Alexandra renewal project, specifically looking into what that project wasn’t implemented and what happened to the funds that would have been utilised in that project.”
WATCH: 'Who are you?' - Alex residents refuse to be addressed by city manager
