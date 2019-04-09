Mashaba commits to addressing concerns of Alexandra residents

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says he will only be meeting with the community of Alexander on 15 April.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he will only be meeting with the community of Alexander on 15 April.

Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Mashaba said that he cares deeply about the living conditions of the people in that area and is committed to addressing their concerns.

Residents of Alexander took to the streets last week over service delivery in the area.

They requested Mashaba to come and address them, but he instead sent the housing MMC.

Last week, Mashaba explained that the reason why he hadn’t met with residents of Alexandra was that the City of Johannesburg has over five million people who all need his attention.

Addressing the media on 9 April, he has committed to visiting the area.

“We are going to Alexandra, we have a planned out IDP session on 15 April,” said Mashaba.

The mayor said that he will first have a meeting with councillors in the area on Friday.

The SA Human Rights Commission will also be in Alexandra during his visit.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)