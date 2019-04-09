Mashaba commits to addressing concerns of Alexandra residents
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says he will only be meeting with the community of Alexander on 15 April.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he will only be meeting with the community of Alexander on 15 April.
Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Mashaba said that he cares deeply about the living conditions of the people in that area and is committed to addressing their concerns.
Residents of Alexander took to the streets last week over service delivery in the area.
They requested Mashaba to come and address them, but he instead sent the housing MMC.
Last week, Mashaba explained that the reason why he hadn’t met with residents of Alexandra was that the City of Johannesburg has over five million people who all need his attention.
Addressing the media on 9 April, he has committed to visiting the area.
“We are going to Alexandra, we have a planned out IDP session on 15 April,” said Mashaba.
The mayor said that he will first have a meeting with councillors in the area on Friday.
The SA Human Rights Commission will also be in Alexandra during his visit.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Mbalula: ANC has moved with speed to address corruption, including our own
-
Gordhan: ANC leaders linked to state capture must deal with claims on their own
-
CARTOON: Farce About Ace
-
Did Gaddafi leave his millions with Zuma?
-
IEC disqualifies PAC candidate, dismisses 50 objections to party lists
-
Magashule must be found guilty by the law, says Mbalula
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.