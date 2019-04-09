View all in Latest
Mashaba: ANC using law enforcement agencies to wage war on CoJ

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said these agencies, including the NPA, the Hawks and the Public Protector, have been politically captured to deliver on the objectives of the ANC.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba during a media briefing on 9 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba during a media briefing on 9 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has accused the African National Congress (ANC) of using law enforcement agencies and Chapter Nine institutions to wage war against the City of Joburg administration.

He said these agencies, including the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Hawks and the Public Protector, have been politically captured to deliver on the objectives of the ANC.

He says he has written to the head of the NPA Shamila Batohi to get an explanation on why there's little progress on criminal cases brought forward by the city.

He was briefing the media in Johannesburg on Tuesday on what he has termed a state-orchestrated attack on the City of Johannesburg.

