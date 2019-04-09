Man shot and killed in Paarl

The incident occurred just before 12pm on Tuesday and no suspects have been arrested yet.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot and killed in the parking area of a Paarl supermarket.

The incident occurred just before 12pm on Tuesday.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Paarl police are investigating a case of murder following a shooting. According to reports, an unknown man was shot and killed by suspects who are yet to be arrested. Police are on scene.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)