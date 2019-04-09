Man shot and killed in Paarl
Local
The incident occurred just before 12pm on Tuesday and no suspects have been arrested yet.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot and killed in the parking area of a Paarl supermarket.
The incident occurred just before 12pm on Tuesday.
The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.
The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Paarl police are investigating a case of murder following a shooting. According to reports, an unknown man was shot and killed by suspects who are yet to be arrested. Police are on scene.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.