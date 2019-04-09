Makhura says Auditor-General to probe Alexandra Renewal Project
The premier on Tuesday addressed the media after his meeting with the Alexandra shut down committee.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the Auditor-General will be looking into the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP) to investigate what happened to the money allocated to it.
Makhura on Tuesday addressed the media after his meeting with the Alexandra shut down committee.
The group made a number of requests to the premier saying the construction of illegal structures was their main concern.
Makhura has committed his government to demolishing any structures that are found to be erected unlawfully.
WATCH: 'Who are you?' - Alex residents refuse to be addressed by city manager
He said the probe conducted by the Auditor-General would centre on the ARP which was launched during former President Thabo Mbeki’s tenure in 2001.
“I want to dismiss any notion that national government put billions of rand into the ARP. The ARP was funded by the City of Johannesburg and the provincial government.”
Makhura said there was progress.
“The provincial government will be able to demonstrate every budget that we put on the ARP and what we did in this area. We built schools, clinics, and houses, and we will be able to demonstrate that.”
Makhura said the attention he was giving to this matter was not part of election campaigning, but he recognised that the people of Alexandra can no longer be ignored.
WATCH: Mashaba: We care about the people of Alex
