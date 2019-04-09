Makhura ready to demolish illegal Alex structures after meeting protesters

The premier of Gauteng was in Alexandra on Tuesday after almost week-long protests in the township.

JOHANNESBURG - Premier David Makhura has vowed to address the mushrooming of illegal structures in Alexandra, saying he is ready demolish any buildings found to have been erected unlawfully.

Makhura was in Alexandra on Tuesday after almost weeklong protests in the township.

Officials said that Makhura met with the organisers of the protests on Tuesday morning where they presented their demands to him.

Protesters want an end to the rampant crime, youth unemployment and widespread substance abuse in the area.

Makhura has undertaken to deliver the memorandum of demands to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is expected to visit the township on Thursday.

On Monday, protesting residents marched to the regional municipal offices in Sandton hoping to deliver their memorandum to Mayor Herman Mashaba but it was received by a municipal official instead.

WATCH: 'Who are you?' - Alex residents refuse to be addressed by city manager