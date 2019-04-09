Makhura meets Alexandra residents over service delivery concerns
On Monday, the group marched to the regional municipal offices in Sandton hoping to deliver their memorandum to Mayor Herman Mashaba but he didn’t pitch.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura is in Alexandra after almost a week-long protest action in the township.
Officials say Makhura met with the organisers of the total shutdown committee earlier on Monday where they presented their demands to him.
Protesters want an end to the rampant crime in the area of youth unemployment and widespread substance abuse.
WATCH: 'Who are you?' - Alex residents refuse to be addressed by city manager
