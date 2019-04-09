View all in Latest
Makhura meets Alexandra residents over service delivery concerns

On Monday, the group marched to the regional municipal offices in Sandton hoping to deliver their memorandum to Mayor Herman Mashaba but he didn’t pitch.

FILE: Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura is in Alexandra after almost a week-long protest action in the township.

Officials say Makhura met with the organisers of the total shutdown committee earlier on Monday where they presented their demands to him.

Protesters want an end to the rampant crime in the area of youth unemployment and widespread substance abuse.

On Monday, the group marched to the regional municipal offices in Sandton hoping to deliver their memorandum to Mayor Herman Mashaba but he didn’t pitch.

WATCH: 'Who are you?' - Alex residents refuse to be addressed by city manager

