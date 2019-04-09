Maimane set to meet Mkhwebane over Ramaphosa-Bosasa link

The DA says all the evidence points to a compromised and potentially corrupt relationship between Cyril Ramaphosa, his son and Bosasa.

PRETORIA - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is on Tuesday afternoon scheduled to meet with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to discuss progress on the party’s complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly misleading Parliament.

It emerged this year that controversial facilities managing company Bosasa made a R500,000 donation towards the president’s African National Congress re-election campaign, but he told Parliament last year the funds were in fact for his son.

Maimane wants an update from Advocate Mkhwebane because he said South Africans deserve to know the truth about Ramaphosa’s relationship with Bosasa.

The party said all the evidence pointed to a compromised and potentially corrupt relationship between Ramaphosa, his son and the company.

Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, has been central to serious corruption allegations emerging from the state capture commission of inquiry.

It was reported that the president denied he misled Parliament when he claimed the R500,000 was in fact for his son, who has a business relationship with the company.

The president claimed he only found out after replying to Maimane in Parliament that the funds were a donation which he has sought to pay back.