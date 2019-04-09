Maimane set to meet Mkhwebane over Ramaphosa-Bosasa link
The DA says all the evidence points to a compromised and potentially corrupt relationship between Cyril Ramaphosa, his son and Bosasa.
PRETORIA - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is on Tuesday afternoon scheduled to meet with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to discuss progress on the party’s complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly misleading Parliament.
It emerged this year that controversial facilities managing company Bosasa made a R500,000 donation towards the president’s African National Congress re-election campaign, but he told Parliament last year the funds were in fact for his son.
Maimane wants an update from Advocate Mkhwebane because he said South Africans deserve to know the truth about Ramaphosa’s relationship with Bosasa.
The party said all the evidence pointed to a compromised and potentially corrupt relationship between Ramaphosa, his son and the company.
Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, has been central to serious corruption allegations emerging from the state capture commission of inquiry.
It was reported that the president denied he misled Parliament when he claimed the R500,000 was in fact for his son, who has a business relationship with the company.
The president claimed he only found out after replying to Maimane in Parliament that the funds were a donation which he has sought to pay back.
Popular in Politics
-
Makhura ready to demolish illegal Alex structures after meeting protesters
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worse
-
Mashaba: ANC using law enforcement agencies to wage war on CoJ
-
CARTOON: Farce About Ace
-
Magashule must be found guilty by the law, says Mbalula
-
Gordhan: ANC leaders linked to state capture must deal with claims on their own
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.