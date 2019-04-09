Magashule must be found guilty by the law, says Mbalula
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC)’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula says that prominent political figures implicated in corruption must be condemned.
Speaking to Eusebius McKaiser on Talk Radio 702 on Tuesday, Mbalula said that while political leaders such as the likes of the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule have been implicated in state capture, they must be found guilty in the court of law, as South Africa is a law society.
Asked whether Magashule represented the true values of the ANC, Mbalula said: “I am not the person to make that determination about the SG of the ANC. We have put the checks and balances to make that determination.”
Mbalula said that Magashule will be subjected to ethical conduct through the integrity committee based on the allegations levied against him.
Magashule has been implicated in journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh's new book called Gangster State - Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture detailing how Magashule allegedly used undemocratic means to cling to power in the Free State.
Mbalula said that these allegations have to be taken up with the law.
Mbalula alos commented on a tweet where implied that Magashule was corrupt.
In 2017, Mbalula tweeted: "Ace Magashule is a definite no no no, the man will finish what is remaining of our movement. He will kill it."
He says he doesn’t regret the tweet as it is a critical opinion of someone and that he has since changed that opinion.
“Based on engagement I have had with Magashule, my tweet was not mischief. My tweet was a political engagement; a harsh critical tweet about a leader of the ANC who was advocating for a high position.”
