Le Clos, Gallagher shine at SA Aquatic Championships

Chad le Clos and Erin Gallagher both posted qualifying times for the Fina World Championships as they struck gold in their respective events on the first day of the 2019 SA National Aquatic Championships in Durban on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Chad le Clos and Erin Gallagher both posted qualifying times for the Fina World Championships as they struck gold in their respective events on the first day of the 2019 SA National Aquatic Championships in Durban on Monday.

Olympic swimmer Le Clos cruised to victory in the 200m butterfly with a time of 1:56.21 as he ensured his qualification the World Championships. Le Clos also won the 100m freestyle in a time of 49.75 but fell short of the 48.80 World Championship qualifying time by just 0.95secs.

Ethan du Preez (1:58.24) and Eben Vorster (1:58.44) finished second and third in the 200m butterfly respectively while Ryan Coetzee (49.84) and Zane Waddell (50.28) took home the silver and bronze medals in the 100m freestyle.

In the women's 100m freestyle, Gallagher made a quick start and quickly outpaced her rivals as she clocked a Fina World Championship qualifying time of 54.34 to claim the gold medal. Aimee Canny in 56.33 and Emma Chelius in 56.43 finished second and third respectively in the event.

The national championship continues on Tuesday.