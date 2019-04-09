Le Clos, Gallagher shine at SA Aquatic Championships
Chad le Clos and Erin Gallagher both posted qualifying times for the Fina World Championships as they struck gold in their respective events on the first day of the 2019 SA National Aquatic Championships in Durban on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Chad le Clos and Erin Gallagher both posted qualifying times for the Fina World Championships as they struck gold in their respective events on the first day of the 2019 SA National Aquatic Championships in Durban on Monday.
Olympic swimmer Le Clos cruised to victory in the 200m butterfly with a time of 1:56.21 as he ensured his qualification the World Championships. Le Clos also won the 100m freestyle in a time of 49.75 but fell short of the 48.80 World Championship qualifying time by just 0.95secs.
Ethan du Preez (1:58.24) and Eben Vorster (1:58.44) finished second and third in the 200m butterfly respectively while Ryan Coetzee (49.84) and Zane Waddell (50.28) took home the silver and bronze medals in the 100m freestyle.
In the women's 100m freestyle, Gallagher made a quick start and quickly outpaced her rivals as she clocked a Fina World Championship qualifying time of 54.34 to claim the gold medal. Aimee Canny in 56.33 and Emma Chelius in 56.43 finished second and third respectively in the event.
The national championship continues on Tuesday.
Popular in Sport
-
Former Proteas Women's cricketer dies in double tragedy
-
Solskjaer faces up to reality as Barcelona roll into town
-
Sundowns' Mosimane not a 'fool' about Al Ahly return leg
-
Why Sundowns' Champions League triumph is a great SA sporting moment
-
Inspired Hazard double hands Chelsea win over West Ham
-
Police investigating cause of deaths of 2 Ironman participants
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.