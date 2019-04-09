Journo reveals what it was really like working for ANN7
Have you ever found yourself in a situation where had to defend working for a company with a bad reputation? CapeTalk host Zain Johnson asks Natasha Phiri, a former ANN7 journalist.
JOHANNESBURG - After enduring the wrath of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and being jeered by fellow journalists at a press conference for working at ANN7, journalist Natasha Phiri lifts the lid on what it was like to work for the Gupta-owned company.
Phiri, who now works for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), says she wanted to hide and cry after that particular conference.
“For him [Gordhan] to call me out was somewhat unfair because I’ve never covered stories on him.”
She says that people are quick to judge journalists because they don’t know what goes on when the cameras go off.
CapeTalk host Zain Johnson asks Phiri and about her journey and what it was like working for a company with the reputation of ANN7.
For more information listen to the audio.
