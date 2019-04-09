Jeremy Mansfield on being an entrepreneur and the importance of saving

Jeremy Mansfield says that the lessons he learned growing up helped to shape his life and his career.

JOHANNESBURG - Jeremy Mansfield has shared his hopes, fears and attitude about money.

Speaking to Bruce Whitfield on Talk Radio702, Mansfield says he grew up in a household where he was taught the importance of saving.

“If you wanted something, you saved up for it and then you bought it. I was really fortunate; I was educated by my parents through school and university, so I had that grounding.”

As a result of his upbringing, Mansfield said this also taught him his entrepreneurial skills into becoming the money-maker that he is today.

