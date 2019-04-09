Jeremy Mansfield on being an entrepreneur and the importance of saving

-
16 hurt in multi-vehicle accident in Cape TownLocal
-
Mashaba commits to addressing concerns of Alexandra residentsLocal
-
Motshekga: Schools shouldn't turn away migrant learners without proper documentsLocal
-
Shocking book gives voice to victims of sex traffickingWorld
-
Makhura meets Alexandra residents over service delivery concernsLocal
-
Hout Bay taxi associations hope Nzimande can help resolve violenceLocal
-
16 hurt in multi-vehicle accident in Cape TownLocal
-
Mashaba commits to addressing concerns of Alexandra residentsLocal
-
Motshekga: Schools shouldn't turn away migrant learners without proper documentsLocal
-
Makhura meets Alexandra residents over service delivery concernsLocal
-
Hout Bay taxi associations hope Nzimande can help resolve violenceLocal
-
Jeremy Mansfield on being an entrepreneur and the importance of savingLocal
Popular Topics
-
Magashule must be found guilty by the law, says MbalulaPolitics
-
IEC disqualifies PAC candidate, dismisses 50 objections to party listsPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
Mbalula: ANC has moved with speed to address corruption, including our ownPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: IEC briefing on objections to candidates on party listsPolitics
-
IEC makes arrangements for Muslim voters ahead of electionsLocal
-
Special votes for Muslims welcomed as election falls on RamadanLocal
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
-
Free State residents pin hopes on Ramaphosa bringing change to ANCPolitics
-
Magashule must be found guilty by the law, says MbalulaPolitics
-
IEC disqualifies PAC candidate, dismisses 50 objections to party listsPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
Mbalula: ANC has moved with speed to address corruption, including our ownPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: IEC briefing on objections to candidates on party listsPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
-
Why Sundowns' Champions League triumph is a great SA sporting momentOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Sibanye-Stillwater to approach court to declare Amcu strike unprotectedBusiness
-
South Africa's carbon tax could cost Amplats up to R300m - CEOBusiness
-
Rand on the front foot in early tradeBusiness
-
Ramaphosa to visit Prasa as agency test runs new trains in CTLocal
-
Google drone deliveries cleared for take-off in AustraliaBusiness
-
Twitter's Jack Dorsey paid R19 in 2018Business
Popular Topics
-
Duchess Meghan’s baby to test royal appetite for reformLifestyle
-
Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in US college admissions scandalWorld
-
‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack pleads guilty in sex cult caseLifestyle
-
AMC greenlights third series in ‘The Walking Dead’ universeLifestyle
-
Jackson biographer says 'Leaving Neverland' discrepancy changes film's narrativeLifestyle
-
R1,000 fine or jail time for Babes Wodumo, sister - NPALifestyle
-
Chris Hemsworth would love to play James BondLifestyle
-
Virgin territory: study shows sexual inexperience rising in JapanLifestyle
-
Striking a balance: Workplace yoga can indeed lower employee stressLifestyle
-
Nedbank Cup final heads to Moses Mabhida StadiumSport
-
Buttler ends 'Mankad' row with AshwinSport
-
Cape Town to host SA's Davis Cup tie against BulgariaSport
-
Ronaldo's return vital to Juventus' Champions League successSport
-
SACA: Players' unions not consulted over CSA move to ditch franchise systemSport
-
Le Clos, Gallagher shine at SA Aquatic ChampionshipsSport
Popular Topics
-
'Who are you?' - Alex residents refuse to be addressed by city managerLocal
-
Did Gaddafi leave his millions with Zuma?Local
-
Gordhan: 'It's still the ANC that has the best prospects to offer'Politics
-
BLF manifesto launch: ‘Kim Jong-un sent me a suit’ - Andile MgxitamaPolitics
-
I would say he was brave - Brother of deceased Caledon protesterLocal
-
'I did my best to serve my nation': Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Eskom spokespersonLocal
-
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to doPolitics
-
Ramaphosa on state capture: Where wrong has been done, it must be acted againstPolitics
-
'I broke ranks with my president': Ramaphosa’s toughest leadership momentPolitics
CARTOON: Farce About Ace
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 10°C
Jeremy Mansfield on being an entrepreneur and the importance of saving
Jeremy Mansfield says that the lessons he learned growing up helped to shape his life and his career.
JOHANNESBURG - Jeremy Mansfield has shared his hopes, fears and attitude about money.
Speaking to Bruce Whitfield on Talk Radio702, Mansfield says he grew up in a household where he was taught the importance of saving.
“If you wanted something, you saved up for it and then you bought it. I was really fortunate; I was educated by my parents through school and university, so I had that grounding.”
As a result of his upbringing, Mansfield said this also taught him his entrepreneurial skills into becoming the money-maker that he is today.
Listen to the audio below for more.
Popular in Local
-
Mbalula: ANC has moved with speed to address corruption, including our ownone hour ago
-
Gordhan: ANC leaders linked to state capture must deal with claims on their own6 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Farce About Ace3 hours ago
-
Did Gaddafi leave his millions with Zuma?17 hours ago
-
IEC disqualifies PAC candidate, dismisses 50 objections to party listsone hour ago
-
Magashule must be found guilty by the law, says Mbalulaone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.