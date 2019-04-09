International bodies criticise Icasa plan for sport broadcasting rights
The International Olympic Committee, Commonwealth Games, the International Cricket Council and Fifa are just some of the major sporting federations that have criticised Icasa's proposed draft regulations.
CAPE TOWN - International sporting federations have poked holes in the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s (Icasa) draft regulations on new sport broadcasting rights.
The proposed regulations are aimed at reaching a wider audience and forcing the SABC to broadcast major rugby, cricket, soccer and athletics events.
Icasa invited written comments on the regulations.
In written submissions, Fifa stated that the move was potentially detrimental to South Africa’s football presence on the world stage and questioned whether the SABC had the capacity to broadcast the volume of sports required.
The IOC took a similar tone, adding that the regulations were unclear and inconsistent.
The Olympic body said that it would also be an inappropriate restriction on its own content if the regulations came into effect.
