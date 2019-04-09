Illegal fielding: Wayne Arendse, Sundowns to hear fate on 12 April

Defender Wayne Arendse was not on the initial team sheet that was handed to match officials on the day of the match in October last year and joined the team on the pitch from the stands.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns and defender Wayne Arendse will know their fate later this week after they were found guilty of illegally fielding the defender in a league match against Bidvest Wits.

Arendse was not on the initial team sheet that was handed to match officials on the day of the match in October last year and joined the team on the pitch from the stands.

Last week the Premier Soccer League's disciplinary committee handed down a guilty verdict on the matter while on Tuesday the League's prosecutor Nande Becker confirmed that a suitable punishment would be handed down on 12 April.

The sanction could be crucial in the league title race as only a point separates Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at the top of the table with Wits also still in the run.