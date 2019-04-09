View all in Latest
IEC makes arrangements for Muslim voters ahead of elections

The commission's Courtney Sampson said Muslim voters can apply for a special vote.

An IEC elections 2019 campaign logo seen at the commission’s head offices in Centurion, Tshwane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
An IEC elections 2019 campaign logo seen at the commission's head offices in Centurion, Tshwane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will soon be going into overdrive as it prepares for the 8 May polls.

It's under a month until South Africans cast their ballots and the IEC says "so far, so good". The commission has had to think of numerous scenarios and eventualities to ensure that all goes off smoothly.

The elections will be held during Ramadan and the IEC has made arrangements for Muslim electoral officials.

The commission's Courtney Sampson said that Muslim voters can apply for a special vote.

“Muslim voters must decide when they want to vote; either on 8 May or they can apply for a special vote and vote on 6 or 7 May.”

