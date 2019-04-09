-
IEC makes arrangements for Muslim voters ahead of elections
The commission's Courtney Sampson said Muslim voters can apply for a special vote.
CAPE TOWN - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will soon be going into overdrive as it prepares for the 8 May polls.
It's under a month until South Africans cast their ballots and the IEC says "so far, so good". The commission has had to think of numerous scenarios and eventualities to ensure that all goes off smoothly.
The elections will be held during Ramadan and the IEC has made arrangements for Muslim electoral officials.
The commission's Courtney Sampson said that Muslim voters can apply for a special vote.
“Muslim voters must decide when they want to vote; either on 8 May or they can apply for a special vote and vote on 6 or 7 May.”
Popular in Local
-
Vavi: Time for black working class to stand up and protest2 hours ago
-
Gordhan: ANC leaders linked to state capture must deal with claims on their ownone hour ago
-
Did Gaddafi leave his millions with Zuma?13 hours ago
-
McBride, Booysen implicated about 100 in state capture, inquiry toldone hour ago
-
Dept says driving licence backlog 'resolved,' but information missing11 hours ago
-
Cape Town to start issuing CAA number platesone hour ago
