IEC makes arrangements for Muslim voters ahead of elections

CAPE TOWN - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will soon be going into overdrive as it prepares for the 8 May polls.

It's under a month until South Africans cast their ballots and the IEC says "so far, so good". The commission has had to think of numerous scenarios and eventualities to ensure that all goes off smoothly.

The elections will be held during Ramadan and the IEC has made arrangements for Muslim electoral officials.

The commission's Courtney Sampson said that Muslim voters can apply for a special vote.

“Muslim voters must decide when they want to vote; either on 8 May or they can apply for a special vote and vote on 6 or 7 May.”