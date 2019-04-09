IEC disqualifies PAC candidate, dismisses 50 objections to party lists

The Electoral Commission of South Africa told the media in Sandton that it applied the letter of the law in reaching its conclusions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has concluded investigations into 51 objections filed against candidates and parties, and apart from one Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) candidate who has been disqualified for having a criminal record, no one has been found guilty of misconduct.

IEC told the media in Sandton that it applied the letter of the law in reaching its conclusions.

Complainants have until 11 April to appeal the decisions.

Individuals who had filed objections include journalist Karima Brown, but she says she is not aware that her case has been concluded.

“My lawyers communicated with the IEC on 8 April, asking them for an update. I was taken by surprise when the electoral commission told the briefing they’ve concluded the matter because they’ve not communicated with me.”

WATCH: IEC briefing on objections to candidates on party lists

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)