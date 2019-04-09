Hout Bay taxi bosses promise to seek lasting solution to disputes

Hout Bay residents on Monday complained to Police Minister Bheki Cele about the slow response of police, and also claimed that some officers are taxi owners.

CAPE TOWN - Hout Bay taxi bosses have promised to continue trying to find a lasting solution to their disputes.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was in the area on Monday to meet with associations, following violence over taxi routes.

The violence led to the deaths of five people over the past two weeks and one person is in custody.

Hout Bay residents on Monday complained to Cele about the slow response of police and also claimed that some officers are taxi owners.

#CeleHoutBay One of the main issues that’ll be discussed is the taxi violence that’s been on-going in the area over the past few weeks. Taxi associations are also here incl SANTACO, CATA & Codeta. MM pic.twitter.com/dNFCGDHCi8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 8, 2019

Cele has vowed to investigate these claims: “SA Police Service members cannot own taxis, that’s non-negotiable.”

He’s also called on warring taxi associations to resolve differences in a peaceful manner, which Mandla Hermanus of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) says is what they’ve been doing.

“We’ve come up with a programme of how we’re going to take things forward and we’re hoping that will give us a lasting solution. We made an undertaking and called in all the associations that are affected and said before we even start talking, 'no more violence.'”

Congress Organisation of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) spokesperson Besuthu Ndungane says the government also needs to meet associations halfway.

“The longer it takes for the regulatory entity to resolve this, we’re going to be sitting with this kind of eventuality, which we do not want to see within the industry.”

