Hout Bay taxi associations hope Nzimande can help resolve violence

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
Go

Hout Bay taxi associations hope Nzimande can help resolve violence

Some taxi bosses have blamed the taxi violence on the introduction of the MyCiTi bus service on the coveted Hout Bay to Cape Town route, which they claim has hampered their business.

FILE: Hout Bay Main Road following a shooting at a taxi rank on 1 April 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
FILE: Hout Bay Main Road following a shooting at a taxi rank on 1 April 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Hout Bay taxi associations are hoping to meet with Transport Minister Blade Nzimande on Tuesday, while he's in Cape Town.

Police Minister Bheki Cele met with taxi bosses on Monday following several weeks of taxi violence that led to the deaths of five people over the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, some taxi bosses have blamed the taxi violence on the introduction of the MyCiTi bus service on the coveted Hout Bay to Cape Town route, which they claim has hampered their business.

While Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase didn’t want to comment on the claims, she said she’ll be investigating it.

Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association’s Mandla Hermanus felt the meeting with Cele didn’t provide solutions for the taxi violence.

“The fundamental problems that led to the violence can be addressed by the custodian of public transport, which is the Department of Transport. So, we are hoping a meeting with Nzimande will be the one that paves the way forward.”

Congress Organisation of Democratic Taxi Association spokesperson Besuthu Ndungane says some of the issues can only be addressed by the government.

“We will do our best to ensure that these issues do not occur again. It becomes difficult when we make a commitment alone and the government doesn’t come to the party because public transport is meant to be a joint responsibility. We’re ever ready to give them an audience.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA