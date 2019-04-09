Hout Bay taxi associations hope Nzimande can help resolve violence

Some taxi bosses have blamed the taxi violence on the introduction of the MyCiTi bus service on the coveted Hout Bay to Cape Town route, which they claim has hampered their business.

CAPE TOWN - Hout Bay taxi associations are hoping to meet with Transport Minister Blade Nzimande on Tuesday, while he's in Cape Town.

Police Minister Bheki Cele met with taxi bosses on Monday following several weeks of taxi violence that led to the deaths of five people over the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, some taxi bosses have blamed the taxi violence on the introduction of the MyCiTi bus service on the coveted Hout Bay to Cape Town route, which they claim has hampered their business.

While Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase didn’t want to comment on the claims, she said she’ll be investigating it.

Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association’s Mandla Hermanus felt the meeting with Cele didn’t provide solutions for the taxi violence.

“The fundamental problems that led to the violence can be addressed by the custodian of public transport, which is the Department of Transport. So, we are hoping a meeting with Nzimande will be the one that paves the way forward.”

Congress Organisation of Democratic Taxi Association spokesperson Besuthu Ndungane says some of the issues can only be addressed by the government.

“We will do our best to ensure that these issues do not occur again. It becomes difficult when we make a commitment alone and the government doesn’t come to the party because public transport is meant to be a joint responsibility. We’re ever ready to give them an audience.”

