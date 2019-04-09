High Court sets aside 2012 decision to fire Bheki Cele as police commissioner
Cele was fired in 2012 after a board of inquiry made adverse findings against him related to the controversial leasing of buildings from businessman Roux Shabangu.
PRETORIA - Nearly seven years after former President Jacob Zuma fired Bheki Cele as the national police commissioner, the High Court in Pretoria has reviewed and set aside that decision.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Cele as the police minister in February last year.
In a statement, the ministry said Cele felt vindicated after the High Court set aside the decision to fire him with costs.
Cele had launched two review applications, the first being administrative against the board of inquiry which found against him and the other against the executive action taken by then Zuma.
The minister rejected the board’s findings which the former president relied upon to make his decision that he was dishonest and in a conflict of interest as irrational, biased and defying logic.
Cele said he remained baffled as to why exactly he was sacked.
However, the Public Protector’s report, which also made adverse findings against Cele in relation to the building lease agreements, has not been challenged.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
