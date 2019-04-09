View all in Latest
Gunshots, tear gas fired at Sudan protest site: witnesses

Witnesses and a protester said security forces of the powerful National Intelligence and Security Service and riot police were firing tear gas in a bid to disperse the demonstrators from the military complex.

Sudanese protesters rally in front of the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum on 8 April 2019. Picture: AFP
Sudanese protesters rally in front of the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum on 8 April 2019. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

KHARTOUM - Sudanese security forces Tuesday fired tear gas at thousands of anti-government protesters demonstrating outside the army headquarters in Khartoum for a third night, with gunshots also heard at the site, witnesses said.

Witnesses and a protester said security forces of the powerful National Intelligence and Security Service and riot police were firing tear gas in a bid to disperse the demonstrators from the military complex.

They said it was unclear who was shooting.

An AFP correspondent, some five kilometres away from the protest site, heard the gunshots for about four minutes.

"The security officers are firing heavy tear gas. I can see protesters coughing and covering their faces with hands and medical masks," a witness near the demonstration site told AFP.

"I can also hear gunshots but it's unclear who is firing."

A protester at the complex also confirmed hearing gunshots but was unable to determine who was firing.

