-
Gunshots, tear gas fired at Sudan protest site: witnesses
Witnesses and a protester said security forces of the powerful National Intelligence and Security Service and riot police were firing tear gas in a bid to disperse the demonstrators from the military complex.
KHARTOUM - Sudanese security forces Tuesday fired tear gas at thousands of anti-government protesters demonstrating outside the army headquarters in Khartoum for a third night, with gunshots also heard at the site, witnesses said.
Witnesses and a protester said security forces of the powerful National Intelligence and Security Service and riot police were firing tear gas in a bid to disperse the demonstrators from the military complex.
They said it was unclear who was shooting.
An AFP correspondent, some five kilometres away from the protest site, heard the gunshots for about four minutes.
"The security officers are firing heavy tear gas. I can see protesters coughing and covering their faces with hands and medical masks," a witness near the demonstration site told AFP.
"I can also hear gunshots but it's unclear who is firing."
A protester at the complex also confirmed hearing gunshots but was unable to determine who was firing.
-
Did Gaddafi leave his millions with Zuma?13 hours ago
-
Sudanese army blocks attempt to disperse protesters - witnesses12 hours ago
-
What next for Sudan's Bashir?12 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe to start paying white farmers compensation after April21 hours ago
-
SA court finds enough evidence to extradite Emmanuel Chang to US17 hours ago
-
'Now I believe I have money' - Africa's richest man withdrew $10m just to see it19 hours ago
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.