Gordhan: ANC leaders linked to state capture must deal with claims on their own
Several senior ANC leaders have been named in the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, with the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule being the latest.
CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says that any senior African National Congress (ANC) leader implicated in state capture needs to deal with those allegations in their personal capacity.
Gordhan is a member of the ANC’s top decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC).
Several senior leaders, including some of his fellow NEC members, have been named in the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, with the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule being the latest.
Gordhan’s comments come not too long after the ANC retracted a statement slamming Sunday newspapers and journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh over his book on Magashule.
The book contains explosive allegations against Magashule, including that he was at the centre of state capture in the Free State and that he awarded state tenders to politically connected individuals in return for kickbacks.
A special national executive committee meeting of the ANC last week said that Magashule had no authority to release a statement on his personal issues through the political party.
“The discussions are very clear on that. If an individual has something to explain, he or she then must do so and account for at the end of the day,” Gordhan said.
Gordhan said that law enforcement agencies should investigate the claims, so the ANC can send a clear message that the party is dealing with corruption.
