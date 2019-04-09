'Gangster State' book launch disrupted by protesters
Sandton City Mall security has been called following the disruption of the launch with protesters singing struggle songs.
JOHANNESBURG - The launch of Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State has been disrupted at Sandton City Mall.
Protesters have been tearing up copies of the controversial book which claims to expose the network of state capture under African National Congress secretary general Ace Magashule.
Myburg says it’s disappointing. “I did expect there would be people in attendance who are critical of the book, but what is disappointing is that once again a democratic stage was disrupted through undemocratic means.”
National marketing and publicity manager for Penguin Amanda Van Rhyn adds: “The discussion had just started and a bunch of people started screaming about 30 minutes ago and they’re still going.”
The protesters have taken books from the store shelves and ripped them up, leaving pages strewn across the floor.
Several guests have left the venue.
WATCH: ANC: Magashule on his ace with corruption allegations
