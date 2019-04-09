FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logic

-
Mashaba commits to addressing concerns of Alexandra residentsLocal
-
Motshekga: Schools shouldn't turn away migrant learners without proper documentsLocal
-
Shocking book gives voice to victims of sex traffickingWorld
-
Makhura meets Alexandra residents over service delivery concernsLocal
-
Hout Bay taxi associations hope Nzimande can help resolve violenceLocal
-
Jeremy Mansfield on being an entrepreneur and the importance of savingLocal
-
Mashaba commits to addressing concerns of Alexandra residentsLocal
-
Motshekga: Schools shouldn't turn away migrant learners without proper documentsLocal
-
Makhura meets Alexandra residents over service delivery concernsLocal
-
Hout Bay taxi associations hope Nzimande can help resolve violenceLocal
-
Jeremy Mansfield on being an entrepreneur and the importance of savingLocal
-
Magashule must be found guilty by the law, says MbalulaPolitics
Popular Topics
-
IEC disqualifies PAC candidate, dismisses 50 objections to party listsPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
Mbalula: ANC has moved with speed to address corruption, including our ownPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: IEC briefing on objections to candidates on party listsPolitics
-
IEC makes arrangements for Muslim voters ahead of electionsLocal
-
Special votes for Muslims welcomed as election falls on RamadanLocal
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
-
Free State residents pin hopes on Ramaphosa bringing change to ANCPolitics
-
Mabuza expects huge ANC turnout at polls in MpumalangaPolitics
-
IEC disqualifies PAC candidate, dismisses 50 objections to party listsPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
Mbalula: ANC has moved with speed to address corruption, including our ownPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: IEC briefing on objections to candidates on party listsPolitics
-
Gordhan: ANC leaders linked to state capture must deal with claims on their ownPolitics
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
-
Why Sundowns' Champions League triumph is a great SA sporting momentOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Sibanye-Stillwater to approach court to declare Amcu strike unprotectedBusiness
-
South Africa's carbon tax could cost Amplats up to R300m - CEOBusiness
-
Rand on the front foot in early tradeBusiness
-
Ramaphosa to visit Prasa as agency test runs new trains in CTLocal
-
Google drone deliveries cleared for take-off in AustraliaBusiness
-
Twitter's Jack Dorsey paid R19 in 2018Business
Popular Topics
-
Duchess Meghan’s baby to test royal appetite for reformLifestyle
-
Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in US college admissions scandalWorld
-
‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack pleads guilty in sex cult caseLifestyle
-
AMC greenlights third series in ‘The Walking Dead’ universeLifestyle
-
Jackson biographer says 'Leaving Neverland' discrepancy changes film's narrativeLifestyle
-
R1,000 fine or jail time for Babes Wodumo, sister - NPALifestyle
-
Chris Hemsworth would love to play James BondLifestyle
-
Virgin territory: study shows sexual inexperience rising in JapanLifestyle
-
Striking a balance: Workplace yoga can indeed lower employee stressLifestyle
-
Buttler ends 'Mankad' row with AshwinSport
-
Cape Town to host SA's Davis Cup tie against BulgariaSport
-
Ronaldo's return vital to Juventus' Champions League successSport
-
SACA: Players' unions not consulted over CSA move to ditch franchise systemSport
-
Le Clos, Gallagher shine at SA Aquatic ChampionshipsSport
-
Inspired Hazard double hands Chelsea win over West HamSport
Popular Topics
-
'Who are you?' - Alex residents refuse to be addressed by city managerLocal
-
Did Gaddafi leave his millions with Zuma?Local
-
Gordhan: 'It's still the ANC that has the best prospects to offer'Politics
-
BLF manifesto launch: ‘Kim Jong-un sent me a suit’ - Andile MgxitamaPolitics
-
I would say he was brave - Brother of deceased Caledon protesterLocal
-
'I did my best to serve my nation': Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Eskom spokespersonLocal
-
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to doPolitics
-
Ramaphosa on state capture: Where wrong has been done, it must be acted againstPolitics
-
'I broke ranks with my president': Ramaphosa’s toughest leadership momentPolitics
CARTOON: Farce About Ace
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 10°C
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logic
OPINION
One can understand why the election season turns otherwise intelligent men and women into automatons who say anything they think their audience wants to hear.
What is less clear is why voters would also suspend their reasoning at this time of our political cycle.
I listened with interest the other day when white callers to the Bongani Bingwa show on Radio 702 vehemently disagreed with polls suggesting that white voters were more likely to vote for the ANC this time around. That was because they took a liking to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Subsequent to that, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule dismissed the punditry and asserted that the category of voters who had kept the ANC in power, black people, would be enough to propel the party to yet another election victory.
Speaking of Magashule, how the ANC has chosen to dismiss the newly released book making strong allegations of corruption against the ANC secretary-general, and how his deputy Jessie Duarte verbally abused a journalist on live TV, suggests a party that is confident that the views of the urban, upper classes will not shift scales come the elections.
The reflex in South African social commentary spaces and on radio talk shows is to say that the ANC can behave as it does because it knows that black voters cast their votes on sentiment rather than the record of the party they entrust with state power.
This view is greatly over-simplistic. Furthermore, it pretends that white voters always make rational choices when they get the ballot paper in their hand.
Empirical evidence and even the most elementary political science shows that South African voting patterns defy logic.
If they were based only on being rational, the question would be why white voters, generally speaking, don’t trust the party under whose rule their life standards have continued to climb.
Data published by Stats SA in the last Living Conditions Survey in 2015 showed that black South Africans earned on average only about one-fifth as much as their white counterparts.
To use just one measure, annual household income, for black people stood at an average of R92,893 compared with R444,446 for whites, according to Statistics South Africa's survey.
The survey is conducted every five years and it does not take one to start dressing in a yellow suit (like the previous Statistician-General Pali Lehohla used to) to figure out that not too much would have changed come next year when another poll is done.
This brings us to the unpalatable fact that South Africans, not just black people or the poor, vote on sentimentality rather than on the record of delivery.
If white voters were as discerning as they are, they would vote for the ANC and impoverished blacks would vote against it. Yet we know that this will not happen.
The beneficiaries of how the state is managed will look elsewhere for leadership while those who are most likely to complain about how the “government has done nothing” are most likely to vote in ways that seek to return that government to power.
Politics, at least in South Africa, has replaced economics as the ultimate dismal science.
Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya is an independent journalist and former editor of The Mercury and The Witness.
Popular in Opinion
-
Why Sundowns' Champions League triumph is a great SA sporting momentone day ago
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballone day ago
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackouts11 days ago
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANC5 days ago
-
FACT SHEET: How many motions of no confidence has Zuma faced?649 days ago
-
[OPINION] The land: who really stands to benefit?398 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.