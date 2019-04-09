FF Plus premier candidate wants WC free from rest of SA
Peter Marais is advocating for self-determination in the Western Cape ahead of the general elections in May.
CAPE TOWN - Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) premier candidate Peter Marais says he wants the Western Cape to be run independently from the rest of South Africa.
Marais is advocating for self-determination in the Western Cape ahead of the general elections in May.
With less than a month to go, Marais said there were enough resources for the province to stand on its own two feet.
The Western Cape Constitution allows for the premier to call for a referendum, but no premier has ever decided to go that route, but that could change if Marais moves into the official residence.
He said one of his first tasks will be to call a referendum asking residents whether they want an independently run province.
“You will still have the same economic arrangement from the central government, they must just give us our share of the fiscus.”
Marais has, however, admitted that such a decision could lead to residents paying more taxes.
“We might ask you for additional competencies, like perhaps having a piggyback tax to have extra money flowing into our coffers.”
Whether or not Marais’ political masters would allow him to call for a referendum, such a decision would need a final determination by the National Assembly.
