European foreign ministers seek end of Libya fighting

Rand hits near 6-week best as dollar falls, stocks downBusiness
'Gangster State' book launch disrupted by protestersPolitics
Sho Madjozi: It's weird that young people aren't excited to voteLifestyle
Makhura says Auditor-General to probe Alexandra Renewal ProjectPolitics
FF Plus premier candidate wants WC free from rest of SAPolitics
R500k Bosasa donation to Ramaphosa receiving highest priority - MkhwebanePolitics
Mashaba: ANC using law enforcement agencies to wage war on CoJPolitics
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
Magashule must be found guilty by the law, says MbalulaPolitics
IEC disqualifies PAC candidate, dismisses 50 objections to party listsPolitics
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
Mbalula: ANC has moved with speed to address corruption, including our ownPolitics
WATCH LIVE: IEC briefing on objections to candidates on party listsPolitics
IEC makes arrangements for Muslim voters ahead of electionsLocal
Special votes for Muslims welcomed as election falls on RamadanLocal
SAHRC to visit Sibanye’s Driefontein division after 9 killed in strikeBusiness
R9.3bn loan to Lancaster 101 for Steinhoff shares above board - PIC officialBusiness
GALLERY: A look inside Prasa's new train setsLocal
IMF trims SA's economic growth forecast to 1.2%Local
China wants to ban bitcoin mining, traders say move not a surpriseWorld
Facebook to clearly explain how it uses consumer dataBusiness
Saudi tourist falls, drowns in Nile while taking selfieLifestyle
'SA will always be home': Princess Charlene to raise funds for hometown charityLifestyle
Union vows to continue fight over Copyright Amendment Bill for musiciansLifestyle
Fancy getting your takeaways delivered by drone? Here’s how it could happenLifestyle
P Diddy calls for end to killings after Nipsey Hussle's deathLifestyle
'Indian Downton Abbey' turns colonial cliches upside downLifestyle
Madonna to perform at Eurovision Song Contest in IsraelLifestyle
Duchess Meghan’s baby to test royal appetite for reformLifestyle
Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in US college admissions scandalWorld
Blitzboks lose Zain Davids for seasonSport
Titans and Cobras ready for Benoni showdownSport
Illegal fielding: Wayne Arendse, Sundowns to hear fate on 12 AprilSport
International bodies criticise Icasa plan for sport broadcasting rightsSport
Nedbank Cup final heads to Moses Mabhida StadiumSport
Buttler ends 'Mankad' row with AshwinSport
Gordhan: 'It's still the ANC that has the best prospects to offer'Politics
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
European foreign ministers seek end of Libya fighting
United Nations secretary general António Guterres has renewed his call for an immediate halt to hostilities around the capital Tripoli.
PRETORIA - European foreign ministers meeting in Brussels are seeking ways to end renewed fighting in Libya where the death toll approaches 50 since the weekend.
United Nations secretary general António Guterres has renewed his call for an immediate halt to hostilities around the capital Tripoli.
Thousands of people are fleeing the fighting near Tripoli as the forces of warlord Khalifa Haftar approach the capital.
They are claiming responsibility for the air strike on the only serviceable airport in the city which has been condemned by the United Nations.
In earlier fighting, they took control of the disused international airport.
Medical sources said the number of injured approached 200 while of greatest concern is what will happen if the rebel force gets control of the banks in Tripoli, freezing the salaries of soldiers and public servants.
