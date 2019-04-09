European foreign ministers seek end of Libya fighting

United Nations secretary general António Guterres has renewed his call for an immediate halt to hostilities around the capital Tripoli.

PRETORIA - European foreign ministers meeting in Brussels are seeking ways to end renewed fighting in Libya where the death toll approaches 50 since the weekend.

United Nations secretary general António Guterres has renewed his call for an immediate halt to hostilities around the capital Tripoli.

Thousands of people are fleeing the fighting near Tripoli as the forces of warlord Khalifa Haftar approach the capital.

They are claiming responsibility for the air strike on the only serviceable airport in the city which has been condemned by the United Nations.

In earlier fighting, they took control of the disused international airport.

Medical sources said the number of injured approached 200 while of greatest concern is what will happen if the rebel force gets control of the banks in Tripoli, freezing the salaries of soldiers and public servants.