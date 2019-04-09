Don't fear land reform, Ramaphosa tells farmers in WC

President Cyril Ramaphosa sat down with farm owners and once again took the opportunity to try to allay their fears.

STELLENBOSCH - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Tuesday turned on the charm with largely white farmers at a pre-election event in Stellenbosch.

Ramaphosa spent the day on the hustings in Cape Town and surrounds.

He sat down with farm owners and once again took the opportunity to try to allay their fears.

This is Ramaphosa’s second big election outreach to white South Africans; the first put him in a room with what the African National Congress called its "white compatriots" in Sandton.

“The land reform process is something that we should never fear. It is going to be done in accordance with the rule of law and our Constitution.”

The president faced a string of questions regarding land and economic issues.

He told the audience the things will be done differently when he's elected president after the elections