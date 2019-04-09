Don't fear land reform, Ramaphosa tells farmers in WC
President Cyril Ramaphosa sat down with farm owners and once again took the opportunity to try to allay their fears.
STELLENBOSCH - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Tuesday turned on the charm with largely white farmers at a pre-election event in Stellenbosch.
Ramaphosa spent the day on the hustings in Cape Town and surrounds.
He sat down with farm owners and once again took the opportunity to try to allay their fears.
This is Ramaphosa’s second big election outreach to white South Africans; the first put him in a room with what the African National Congress called its "white compatriots" in Sandton.
“The land reform process is something that we should never fear. It is going to be done in accordance with the rule of law and our Constitution.”
The president faced a string of questions regarding land and economic issues.
He told the audience the things will be done differently when he's elected president after the elections
#Elections2019 President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses farmers at the Beyerskloof wine farm in Stellenbosch. BM pic.twitter.com/BofQthBq6V— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
EFF refuses to retract statement on Trevor Manuel over Kieswetter appointment
-
CARTOON: Farce About Ace
-
Gordhan: ANC leaders linked to state capture must deal with claims on their own
-
High Court sets aside 2012 decision to fire Bheki Cele as police commissioner
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worse
-
Magashule must be found guilty by the law, says Mbalula
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.