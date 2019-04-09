Delvina Europa's murder has had devastating impact on Elim, say locals

Elim residents say six-year-old Delvina Europa’s murder has opened old and painful wounds as she’s the fifth child murdered in the region since 2013.

CAPE TOWN - Elim residents say that emotions are running high in the Overberg town as locals are still struggling to come to terms with the rape and murder of six-year-old Delvina Europa.

Protesting residents on Monday called for bail to be denied, before the accused, 35-year-old Reagan Zietsman told the Bredasdorp Magistrates Court that he was abandoning his application for bail.

Elim residents on Monday handed the court two petitions for bail to be denied.

In them, they explain how young Delvina’s rape and murder have had a devastating impact on the Overberg town.

They said that the elderly feel vulnerable and are fearful and that children have been robbed of their freedom as they are too scared to even play outside.

Locals said that the child’s murder has opened old and painful wounds as she’s the fifth child murdered in the region since 2013.

The little girl was buried over the past weekend about two weeks after her body was found among bushes behind a school in the area.

The matter has been postponed to 6 May for further investigation.

