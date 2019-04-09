Delvina Europa's murder has had devastating impact on Elim, say locals
Elim residents say six-year-old Delvina Europa’s murder has opened old and painful wounds as she’s the fifth child murdered in the region since 2013.
CAPE TOWN - Elim residents say that emotions are running high in the Overberg town as locals are still struggling to come to terms with the rape and murder of six-year-old Delvina Europa.
Protesting residents on Monday called for bail to be denied, before the accused, 35-year-old Reagan Zietsman told the Bredasdorp Magistrates Court that he was abandoning his application for bail.
Elim residents on Monday handed the court two petitions for bail to be denied.
In them, they explain how young Delvina’s rape and murder have had a devastating impact on the Overberg town.
They said that the elderly feel vulnerable and are fearful and that children have been robbed of their freedom as they are too scared to even play outside.
Locals said that the child’s murder has opened old and painful wounds as she’s the fifth child murdered in the region since 2013.
The little girl was buried over the past weekend about two weeks after her body was found among bushes behind a school in the area.
The matter has been postponed to 6 May for further investigation.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Vavi: Time for black working class to stand up and protest
-
Gordhan: ANC leaders linked to state capture must deal with claims on their own
-
Did Gaddafi leave his millions with Zuma?
-
McBride, Booysen implicated about 100 in state capture, inquiry told
-
Dept says driving licence backlog 'resolved,' but information missing
-
Cape Town to start issuing CAA number plates
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.