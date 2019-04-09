DA considers legal action against ANC over Day Zero water tariff claims

While on the campaign trail, the ANC's Ebrahim Rasool told voters the City of Cape Town had over-recovered amounts on water which topped more than R1 billion.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape are at loggerheads over the City of Cape Town's alleged over-recovery on water tariffs during the Day Zero crisis.

While campaigning ahead of the May elections, the ANC's provincial elections head Ebrahim Rasool told voters the DA-run city had over-recovered amounts on water which topped more than R1 billion.

DA spokesperson Mabine Seabe said the ANC was spreading false information.

"This matter was referred to the IEC (Electoral Commission of South Africa) and the commission subsequently responded, stating that this matter must be adjudicated by a court of law, and as such, we are seeking a legal opinion from our lawyers. We will not allow the ANC to spread lies."

ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said they were not taking the complaint seriously.

"These comments are about in the same league as when Alan Winde said the DA created 500,000 jobs, so it is political commentary. We do not take the complaints from the DA very seriously."