DA considers legal action against ANC over Day Zero water tariff claims
While on the campaign trail, the ANC's Ebrahim Rasool told voters the City of Cape Town had over-recovered amounts on water which topped more than R1 billion.
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape are at loggerheads over the City of Cape Town's alleged over-recovery on water tariffs during the Day Zero crisis.
While campaigning ahead of the May elections, the ANC's provincial elections head Ebrahim Rasool told voters the DA-run city had over-recovered amounts on water which topped more than R1 billion.
DA spokesperson Mabine Seabe said the ANC was spreading false information.
"This matter was referred to the IEC (Electoral Commission of South Africa) and the commission subsequently responded, stating that this matter must be adjudicated by a court of law, and as such, we are seeking a legal opinion from our lawyers. We will not allow the ANC to spread lies."
ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said they were not taking the complaint seriously.
"These comments are about in the same league as when Alan Winde said the DA created 500,000 jobs, so it is political commentary. We do not take the complaints from the DA very seriously."
Popular in Politics
-
Makhura ready to demolish illegal Alex structures after meeting protesters
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worse
-
Mashaba: ANC using law enforcement agencies to wage war on CoJ
-
CARTOON: Farce About Ace
-
Magashule must be found guilty by the law, says Mbalula
-
Gordhan: ANC leaders linked to state capture must deal with claims on their own
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.