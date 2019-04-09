View all in Latest
Cyclone Idai's death toll stands at 847, cholera cases rise

At least 847 people across three countries have been reported killed by the storm, the flooding it caused and heavy rains before it hit.

FILE: A mother struggles up a steep hill on the edge of the Buzi River after receiving food and water from relief workers in the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: A mother struggles up a steep hill on the edge of the Buzi River after receiving food and water from relief workers in the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

BEIRA - Hundreds of thousands of people are in need of food, water and shelter after Cyclone Idai battered Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

As of Monday, at least 847 people had been reported killed by the storm, the flooding it caused and heavy rains before it hit. Following is an outline of the disaster, according to government and United Nations officials.

MOZAMBIQUE

Cyclone Idai landed on the night of 14 March near the port city of Beira, bringing heavy winds and rains.

Two major rivers, the Buzi and the Pungue, burst their banks, submerging entire villages and leaving bodies floating in the water.

People killed: 602

People injured: 1,641

Houses damaged or destroyed: 239,682

Crops damaged: 715,378 hectares

People affected: 1.85 million

Confirmed cholera cases: 2,772

Confirmed cholera deaths: 5

People displaced by Cyclone Idai in what used to be a classroom in a school in Beira which has been turned into a shelter. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

People displaced by Cyclone Idai in what used to be a classroom in a school in Beira which has been turned into a shelter. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

ZIMBABWE

On 16 March the storm hit eastern Zimbabwe, where it flattened homes and flooded communities in the Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.

People killed: 185, according to government. The UN migration agency puts the death toll at 259.

People injured: 200

People displaced: 16,000 households

People affected: 250,000

Cyclone survivors leave the Ngangu township with their belongings to Chimanimani Hotel where hundreds are sheltered on 18 March 2019 in Ngangu township Chimanimani, Manicaland Province, eastern Zimbabwe, after the area was hit by the cyclone Idai. Picture: AFP

Cyclone survivors leave the Ngangu township with their belongings to Chimanimani Hotel where hundreds are sheltered on 18 March 2019 in Ngangu township Chimanimani after the area was hit by the cyclone Idai. Picture: AFP

MALAWI

Before it arrived, the storm brought heavy rains and flooding to the lower Shire River districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje in Malawi’s south. The rains continued after the storm hit, compounding the misery of tens of thousands of people.

People killed: 60

People injured: 672

People displaced: 19,328 households

People affected: 868,895

