Cops hunt gunmen after Bryanston man killed in apparent hit

The motive for the murder was unknown, said the police's Mavela Masondo.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been gunned down in Bryanston in what appears to have been a hit.

It is understood two armed criminals opened fire on the victim with assault rifles at the Highbury residential complex in Anslow Lane earlier on Tuesday.

Gauteng police are now searching for the gunmen.

Spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the motive for the murder was unknown.

"The suspects fled the scene using a blue BMW. The getaway car was later discovered burnt about five kilometres away from the crime scene," he said.