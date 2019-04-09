Case against suspect in murder of toddler Orderick Lucas postponed

Children playing soccer in a street in Eerste River last week discovered the little boy's body after they kicked their ball into the drain.

CAPE TOWN - The court case of a man implicated in the disappearance of an Eerste River toddler whose body was found in a drain has been postponed to next month.

Orderick Lucas was reported missing late last month. At the time, his mother couldn't say who she had given her child to.

Children playing soccer in a street in Eerste River last week discovered the little boy's body after they kicked their ball into the drain.

Melvyn Volkwyn, a friend of the child’s mother, Davedine Lucas, has been charged with kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice. Volkwyn claims the toddler was with him on Sunday 24 March and was fetched by Lucas that night.

Speaking to CapeTalk last week, the distraught mother, who believes her drug use played no part in the disappearance of her child, described Volkwyn as a close friend.

Volkwyn is expected to apply for bail when the matter resumes on 7 May.