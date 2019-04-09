Case against suspect in murder of toddler Orderick Lucas postponed

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
Go

Case against suspect in murder of toddler Orderick Lucas postponed

Children playing soccer in a street in Eerste River last week discovered the little boy's body after they kicked their ball into the drain.

FILE: Orderick Lucas, whose body was found in a drain metres from his family home. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
FILE: Orderick Lucas, whose body was found in a drain metres from his family home. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The court case of a man implicated in the disappearance of an Eerste River toddler whose body was found in a drain has been postponed to next month.

Orderick Lucas was reported missing late last month. At the time, his mother couldn't say who she had given her child to.

Children playing soccer in a street in Eerste River last week discovered the little boy's body after they kicked their ball into the drain.

Melvyn Volkwyn, a friend of the child’s mother, Davedine Lucas, has been charged with kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice. Volkwyn claims the toddler was with him on Sunday 24 March and was fetched by Lucas that night.

Speaking to CapeTalk last week, the distraught mother, who believes her drug use played no part in the disappearance of her child, described Volkwyn as a close friend.

Volkwyn is expected to apply for bail when the matter resumes on 7 May.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA