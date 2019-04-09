Cape Town to start issuing CAA number plates

The CA registration marks will no longer be issued once it runs out.

CAPE TOWN - New Cape Town vehicle number plates starting with CAA could be issued as early as this week.

The CA registration designation will no longer be issued once it runs out.

Motorists who currently have a CA licence number plate will be able to transfer it to another vehicle they own or to another vehicle that is transferred into their names.

Jandré Bakker, the head of communications at Transport and Public Works, said: “The first 9,999 CAA numbers will be reserved as special license numbers; those are your CAA 1111 or CAA 111. With an ordinary application, the system will automatically issue a number starting from CAA 10000 at no additional cost.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)