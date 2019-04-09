Blitzboks lose Zain Davids for season

Zain Davids injured his shoulder in training in Hong Kong last week and had to return to South Africa before the start of the Hong Kong Sevens.

CAPE TOWN - Blitzboks forward Zain Davids will undergo shoulder surgery and has been ruled out of the last three tournaments of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The 22-year-old Davids injured his shoulder in training in Hong Kong last week and had to return to South Africa before the start of the Hong Kong Sevens, where the Blitzboks finished in the seventh position.

The injury comes at a bad time for the Blitzboks as their two worst results of the season – in Las Vegas and Hong Kong – happened in Davids’ absence.

But there was good news on the injury front too, with confirmation that regular captain, Philip Snyman, the experienced Cecil Afrika and young guns JC Pretorius and Mfundo Ndhlovu are all available for selection for the final two tournaments in the series, in London (25-26 May) and Paris (1-2 June).

The Blitzboks are in a tussle with England for the fourth spot on the World Series log – which will give them automatic entry to the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan – and that challenge will continue in Singapore this weekend.

South Africa are drawn alongside Fiji, who won in Hong Kong, Scotland and Canada in Pool A of the HSBC Singapore Sevens, to be played in the National Stadium on 13 and 14 April.