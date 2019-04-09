Alex residents: We'll intensify protest until our cries are heard

Residents in Alexandra have vowed to set the streets of the township on fire on Thursday if their renewed calls are once again ignored.

ALEXANDRA/JOHANNESBURG - Protesters in Alexandra say that they cannot rule out the possibility of intensified action when they reconvene for another demonstration on Thursday.

Residents are growing impatient, after insisting that they only wanted Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba to accept their memorandum during their march to municipal offices in Sandton on Monday.

Protest convener Sandile Mavundla said: “We’ve called on the president to come down and to take the memorandum of the people, together with the Minister of CoGTA, and submit the memorandum to the Mayor of Johannesburg. From Thursday evening, we will be intensifying our strike until we are heard.”

Residents in Alexandra have vowed to set the streets of the township on fire on Thursday if their renewed calls are once again ignored.

Residents spent most of Monday marching to the municipal officers in Sandton with the hopes of delivering their memorandum to Mashaba.

After his no-show, protest convener Kenneth Mgaga said that residents will appeal to government one last time.

“But this time around, people are getting agitated and it means that our government listens to us through the skin; we must just burn everything and stop everything.”

Residents have vowed to bring the township to its knees if their calls are not heeded by Thursday.

In the meantime, Alexandra residents will stage a picket on Tuesday morning, as they continue to highlight a lack of services in the township.

They are now waiting to address President Cyril Ramaphosa when he visits the area on Thursday.

Mavundla says that until then, they will continue picketing: “We will allow our kids to continue going to school so they do not miss classes. We will allow our fellow employees to go to work and those who will be remaining in Alex will ensure that we will be picketing in all corners.”

WATCH: 'Who are you?' - Alex residents refuse to be addressed by city manager