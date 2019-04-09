Alex residents threaten to turn violent if Joburg Mayor Mashaba visits area
Scores of disgruntled residents marched to the regional municipal offices in Sandton on Monday, hoping to deliver their memorandum to Mashaba but he didn’t pitch.
JOHANNESBURG - Alexandra residents say they have lost faith in Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and he is not welcome in the township.
After the mayor failed to attend a meeting with community members twice, they now say they will turn violent if he visits the area.
Residents want an end to the rampant crime in the area, youth unemployment and widespread substance abuse.
Protest convener Kenneth Mgaga says they will now look to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Premier David Makhura for a way forward.
“We have a mandate from the community. The people of Alexandra said let us carry on with the shutdown until we’re heard. But we have faith in the president and the premier, they must just here and address the people.”
WATCH: 'Who are you?' - Alex residents refuse to be addressed by the city manager
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
