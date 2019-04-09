16 hurt in multi-vehicle accident in Cape Town

International bodies criticise Icasa plan for sport broadcasting rights
CAPE TOWN - Sixteen minibus taxi passengers have been injured following a collision with a MyCiTi bus and three other vehicles on Tuesday morning on Nelson Mandela Boulevard.
The City of Cape Town traffic service's Richard Coleman said the accident happened just after the Roodebloem Street turnoff.
“A MyCiTi bus and two minibus taxis were involved in that accident… and one sedan vehicle,” Coleman said.
